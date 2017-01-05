President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

PHOTO: Another Chibok girl found Tony Smart

Abuja - The Nigerian Army announced on Thursday that its troops stationed in the North-East geopolitical zone have rescued another of the missing Chibok schoolgirls.

Rakiya Abubakar, and her six-month old baby were rescued by officers of the Nigeria Army

The Army made the announcement on its Twitter page Thursday afternoon.



A batch of 21 of the girls were released by Boko Haram on October 13, 2016 after intense negotiation with the Nigerian government.



The negotiations were facilitated by the Red Cross and the Swiss government.

More to follow...

#BREAKINGNEWS @HQNigerianArmy Troops found Another Chibok School girl Rakiya Abubkar, with her six months old babyhttps://t.co/1Nb2dFyOKg pic.twitter.com/QgcsDGjo97 — Mr. Fredrick (@fredwave) January 5, 2017

