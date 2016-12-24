Hello 

Obasanjo blasts Ibos, says they are suffering from spirit of individualism

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged people of the South East zone to shy away from the spirit of individualism.

Buhari declares Boko Haram’s final crushing, says last Sambisa stronghold fallen

24 December 2016, 11:07

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said the Boko Haram insurgents have finally been crushed.

This follows the raid by Nigerian troops on the last enclave of the terrorist group in Sambisa forest.

The President said in a statement that he was “most proud” to receive the “long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists”.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at ‘Camp Zero’, which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest.”

He said he was told by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, that the camp fell at about 1:35p.m. on Friday.

Read Mr. Buhari’s full statement below:

GOODWILL MESSAGE FROM PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI TO TROOPS OF OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE ON THE SUCCESSFUL CAPTURE OF BOKO HARAM ENCLAVE IN SAMBISA FOREST

I am delighted at, and most proud of the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, on receipt of the long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest.

I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at “Camp Zero”, which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest.

I was told by the Chief of Army Staff that the Camp fell at about 1:35pm on Friday, December 22, and that the terrorists are on the run, and no longer have a place to hide.  I urge you to maintain the tempo by pursuing them and bringing them to justice.

I, therefore, call on all Nigerians to cooperate and support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that will expose all the terrorists hiding among the populace.

Further efforts should be intensified to locate and free our remaining Chibok girls still in captivity. May God be with them.

I also want to congratulate and commend the able leadership of the Nigerian Army in particular and indeed, that of the Armed Forces in general, for making this possible.

This, no doubt, will go a long way in improving the security situation not only in the North East, but the country in general.  But we must not let our guards down.

Once more, congratulations to our troops and all who, in one way or the other, contributed to this most commendable and momentous effort. May the Almighty continue to be with you.

I wish you a Merry Christmas and a most rewarding and peaceful Year 2017 ahead.





- News 24

Tags muhammadu buhari abuja boko haram
Wike denies sponsoring protest against FG

24 December 2016, 05:53
Muhammadu Buhari (File, AP)

Muhammadu Buhari (File, AP)

