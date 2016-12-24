Buhari declares Boko Haram’s final crushing, says last Sambisa stronghold fallen

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said the Boko Haram insurgents have finally been crushed.

This follows the raid by Nigerian troops on the last enclave of the terrorist group in Sambisa forest.

The President said in a statement that he was “most proud” to receive the “long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists”.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at ‘Camp Zero’, which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest.”

He said he was told by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, that the camp fell at about 1:35p.m. on Friday.

Read Mr. Buhari’s full statement below:

GOODWILL MESSAGE FROM PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI TO TROOPS OF OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE ON THE SUCCESSFUL CAPTURE OF BOKO HARAM ENCLAVE IN SAMBISA FOREST

