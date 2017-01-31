Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

BREAKING: Many feared killed as suicide bomber attacks worshippers opposite UNIMAID

Maiduguri - A suicide bomber on Tuesday detonated an explosive device during a congregational Morning Prayer at a mosque in Dalori quarter opposite the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, reports Daily Trust.

Many people were said to have killed in the early morning attack.

Many other worshippers were also injured in the attack.

Tuesday’s attack comes two weeks after a professor and four other persons were killed when a male suicide bomber detonated a bomb at the Senior Staff Quarters of the University of Maiduguri.

More details later











