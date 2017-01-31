Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Apostle Suleiman gives members new instructions as he heads to DSS

Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

BREAKING: Many feared killed as suicide bomber attacks worshippers opposite UNIMAID

31 January 2017, 08:20

Most Read

Related Stories

Maiduguri - A suicide bomber on Tuesday detonated an explosive device during a congregational Morning Prayer at a mosque in Dalori quarter opposite the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, reports Daily Trust.

Many people were said to have killed in the early morning attack.

Many other worshippers were also injured in the attack.

Tuesday’s attack comes two weeks after a professor and four other persons were killed when a male suicide bomber detonated a bomb at the Senior Staff Quarters of the University of Maiduguri.

More details later



- News 24

Tags borno state boko haram
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Ceded oil wells heighten tension in Rivers

30 January 2017, 16:56
People gather around burnt cars near St Theresa Catholic Church after a bomb blast in the Madala Zuba district of Nigeria's capital Abuja in December 2011. Another car bomber has killed 15 people in northern Nigeria. (AFP)

People gather around burnt cars near St Theresa Catholic Church after a bomb blast in the Madala Zuba district of Nigeria's capital Abuja in December 2011. Another car bomber has killed 15 people in northern Nigeria. (AFP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.