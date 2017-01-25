The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting as Acting President

Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the first meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the capacity of the acting president.

The council meeting which has almost all ministers in attendance started at about 10.02am January 24, with Osinbajo’s arrival.

Osinbajo became the acting president after President Buhari left Abuja on Thursday, January 19, on a medical visit to the United Kingdom where he is expected to seek medical attention within the period of his 10-days annual leave.





Details later....































- News 24