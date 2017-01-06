Hello 

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

BREAKING: Police dismiss 6 officers attached to Governor Wike

06 January 2017, 16:01

Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force on Friday dismissed six officers attached to the Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over alleged professional misconducts during legislative rerun elections that held in the oil-rich state last year, the spokesperson for the force said, Premium Times reports.

The six dismissed cops are an inspector, Eyong Victor; and five sergeants, Peter Ekpo, Oguni Goodluck, Orji Nwoke, Tanko Akor and Okpe Ezekiel.

The spokesperson for the police, Don Awunah, who paraded them in Abuja on Friday disclosed that they misused firearms and sabotaged the Independent National Electoral Commission while on the side of Wike during a collation exercise in Port Harcourt.

Awunah said they acted contrary to the stipulation of Force Order 237 and strict warning issued by the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim.

He added that the officials, who were handcuffed as they were paraded, were eventually dismissed from the police force after subjecting them to internal disciplinary measures wherein they were found culpable.

“They will be prosecuted under the Electoral Act to serve as deterrent to others according to Today.

“Their actions are capable of bringing the entire Nigeria Police Force to disrepute and portray the Force in a very bad light as a lawless organisation not guided by the rule of law,” Awunah said.

The December 10 electoral exercise was marred by widespread violence and irregularities. At least two police officers were killed during the election.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, INEC said a total 61 electoral offenders have been successfully prosecuted since 2015 with the cooperation of the police.

- News 24

Tags nyesom wike rivers state
N’Delta leaders condemn FG’s ‘harassment’ of Jonathan’s family

06 January 2017, 16:01

