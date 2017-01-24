Saraki reads Buhari’s letter on Magu's renomination

Abuja - The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday read the letter of President Muhammadu Buhari re-nominating the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu as substantive Chairman of the commission.



Buhari urged the Senate to please accept, Magu’s nomination and reconsider him.



The letter was read after over one hour closed session.



For over an hour, Senators were in secret meeting over the communication of President Muhammadu Buhari on the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.



Daily Trust reliably gathered that at the meeting which started around 10.42am, Senators expressed reservations on the communication of the President.



The Senate had in December rejected Magu over the report of the Department of State Services (DSS) which indicted him.

News24 previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari cleared Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal and the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, of any corrupt practices despite indictment by state agents.



Acting on the interim report of its ad hoc committee on the humanitarian activities in the Northeast, the Senate indicted the SGF and passed a resolution that he should leave the government.











- News 24