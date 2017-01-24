Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Saraki reads Buhari’s letter on Magu's renomination

24 January 2017, 13:30

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday read the letter of President Muhammadu Buhari re-nominating the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu as substantive Chairman of the commission. 

Buhari urged the Senate to please accept, Magu’s nomination and reconsider him.

The letter was read after over one hour closed session. 

For over an hour, Senators were in secret meeting over the communication of President Muhammadu Buhari on the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. 

Daily Trust reliably gathered that at the meeting which started around 10.42am, Senators expressed reservations on the communication of the President. 

The Senate had in December rejected Magu over the report of the Department of State Services (DSS) which indicted him. 

News24 previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari cleared Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal and the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, of any corrupt practices despite indictment by state agents. 

Acting on the interim report of its ad hoc committee on the humanitarian  activities in the Northeast, the Senate indicted the SGF and passed a resolution that he should leave the government.




- News 24

Tags muhammadu buhari bukola saraki babachir lawal nigeria
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Osun University shut indefinitely as another student dies

24 January 2017, 13:06

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.