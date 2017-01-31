Buhari asked to borrow to tackle recession

Abuja - First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) is proposing extensive borrowing
from international financiers to resuscitate its economy whose sovereign rating
has been revised from stable to negative.
Fitch last week revised the outlook on its B+ Nigeria
sovereign rating for foreign and local currency, long-term obligations to
negative.
The rating firm acted in response to the prevailing
foreign currency illiquidity, and its impact on growth, the public finances and
the banking sector.
Nigeria’s first recession since 1994 should also be
attributed, Fitch observed, to the sharp decline in oil output last year.
Looking ahead, it accepts the assumption of average
production of 2,2 million barrels per day (mpbd) in this year’s budget
proposals.
“We welcome this trend,” stated FBN.
“We think the FGN should borrow extensively from
multilateral agencies at the concessional rates available.”
Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy is
experiencing a recession blamed largely on the declining oil industry.
- CAJ News