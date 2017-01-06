Hello 

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Buhari breaks silence on Southern Kaduna violence

06 January 2017, 05:45

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Inspector-General of the Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris to take “strong actions” in putting a stop to acts of violence in the southern part of Kaduna state.

Before this directive was given, Buhari was criticised for not taking action to end the crisis.

But According to a statement on Thursday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari also directed the IDP to personally visit the area to assess situation firsthand.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered strong actions to deal with violence in Southern Kaduna,” read the statement.

“This is aimed at bringing an end to the recurring acts of violence and destruction in the Southern part of Kaduna State.

Also read: 31 killed in fresh Southern Kaduna attack

“On the directive of President Buhari, the IG of Police was in the region on Saturday and Sunday to assess the situation at first hand. In addition to the conventional policemen deployed in the area, a squadron of mobile policemen has now been stationed there.” 

He said the Nigerian army was also in the process of setting up two battalions in southern Kaduna while the military continues to carry out air surveillance across flash points of the area.

“President Buhari has equally directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to carry out a joint assessment of the situation with the sister agency in Kaduna, SEMA, to determine the level of response required for urgent aid to the victims of the violence,” he added.

“These measures should soon ensure the return of normalcy to the region, while the Kaduna State government continues its peace building efforts. The President commended efforts of the State government and the security agencies in the steps taken so far to curtail the violence.

“President Buhari has, once again, sent condolences to the people of southern Kaduna, who have lost loved ones in the recent violence.”

- News 24

Tags muhammadu buhari garba shehu abuja governance
Muhammadu Buhari (File, AP)

