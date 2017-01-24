A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”

Buhari clears Babachir Lawal, Magu of corruption allegations

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has cleared Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal and the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, of any corrupt practices despite indictment by state agents.





Acting on the interim report of its ad hoc committee on the humanitarian activities in the Northeast, the Senate indicted the SGF and passed a resolution that he should leave the government.

Magu on the other hand was indicted by the Department of State Services (DSS).

In his reaction, Buhari had ordered the Attorney General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to investigate Lawal and Magu.

After studying Malami's report, Buhari was said to have exonerated Lawal and Magu as there was no evidence linking the the two to any act of corruption or infractions.

Following the clearance, Buhari has sent a plea to the Senate to reconsider its stance that Lawal should resign.

He also urged the upper legislative chamber to confirm Magu for the position, reports Sun.

It was gathered that two letters from the Presidency landed in the Senate on Sunday, January 22, 2017.

The first letter urged the Senate to set aside its December 14, 2016 resolution calling for Lawal’s resignation and continue with legislating for the country.



The second ostensibly re-nominated Magu as EFCC chair.

News 24 had reported that Buhari has approved the re-nomination Magu as his candidate for the substantive chairmanship of the anti-corruption agency.

But the Presidency has , however, distances itself from claims on Magu’s confirmation letter.



Speaking with News Agency of Nigeria, the Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Ita Enang, said Buhari has not written a fresh letter to the Senate insisting on confirming Magu.





















