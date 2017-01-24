Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Army officer attacks Nigeria’s service chiefs

A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”

Buhari clears Babachir Lawal, Magu of corruption allegations

24 January 2017, 08:06

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja -  President Muhammadu Buhari has cleared Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal and the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, of any corrupt practices despite indictment by state agents.

Acting on the interim report of its ad hoc committee on the humanitarian  activities in the Northeast, the Senate indicted the SGF and passed a resolution that he should leave the government.

Magu on the other hand was indicted by the Department of State Services (DSS).

In his reaction, Buhari had ordered the Attorney General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami  (SAN), to investigate Lawal and Magu.

After studying Malami's report, Buhari was said to have exonerated Lawal and Magu as there was no evidence linking the  the two to any act of corruption or infractions.

Following the clearance, Buhari has sent a plea to the Senate to reconsider its stance that Lawal should resign.

He also urged the upper legislative chamber to confirm Magu for the position, reports Sun.

It was gathered that two letters from the Presidency landed in the Senate on Sunday, January 22, 2017.

The first letter urged the Senate to set aside its December 14, 2016 resolution calling for Lawal’s resignation and continue with legislating for the country.

The second ostensibly re-nominated Magu as EFCC chair.

News 24 had reported that Buhari has approved the re-nomination Magu as his candidate for the substantive chairmanship of the anti-corruption agency.

But the Presidency has , however, distances itself from claims on Magu’s confirmation letter.                     

Speaking with News Agency of Nigeria, the Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Ita Enang, said Buhari has not written a fresh letter to the Senate insisting on confirming Magu.








- News 24

NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Buhari's aide says he is not aware of Magu’s re-nomination

24 January 2017, 10:02
Muhammadu Buhari (File, AP)

Muhammadu Buhari (File, AP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.