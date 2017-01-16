Hello 

Professor killed as explosion rocks University of Maiduguri

A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.

Buhari condemns UNIMAID attack

16 January 2017, 16:02

Abuja- President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the Monday morning terrorist attack at a mosque in the University of Maiduguri.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said that the President expressed sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the university community and families of the victims.

The president also condoled with the government and people of Borno over the unfortunate incident.

According to him, the appalling attack on a revered place of worship and ivory tower shows that the perpetrators have no true understanding of Islam.

He noted that the “despicable acts of terrorism are cowardly, criminal, unjustifiable and punishable before God almighty and the laws of the land’’.

The President reassured communities in Borno and others in the North eastern part of the country that his administration would continue to ensure that terrorism never triumph over peace-loving Nigerians.

Also read:UNIMAID blast update: Professor, 4 others killed

He reaffirmed the need for Nigerians to remain more vigilant even as the security agencies continue to use all means at their disposal to combat the remnants of insurgents and their sponsors.

President Buhari wished those injured in the attack a speedy and full recovery, and comfort for families of the dead.

A professor and four other people were reported killed when a male suicide bomber detonated a bomb at the Senior Staff Quarters of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Chairman, Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Satomi Ahmed, identified the late don as Prof. Aliyu Usman Mani, the Director of Veterinary Medicine of the University.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Damian Chukwu, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Maiduguri.

Chukwu said that 15 persons, who sustained various degrees of injuries were taken to hospital.

- NAN

