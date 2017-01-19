Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Buhari departs Abuja on medical vacation, hands over to Osinbajo

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari in a surprising move on Thursday left Abuja on a medical visit to the United Kingdom, reports Sahara Reporters

Buhari’s visit to the UK came few minutes after sending a letter to the Senate requesting for a 10-day leave.

A letter read at the plenary of the Senate on Thursday had claimed the President was going on leave starting from Monday, January 23, 2017,

However, aides to the President were abruptly summoned to the airport on Thursday to see the President off sparking general concern that the President might be sick.

It was gathered that Buhari has subsequently handed over to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as Acting President.



