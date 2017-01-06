Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Buhari meets AGF over probe of government officials

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to meet with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on Friday over the probe carried out on top government officials accused of corruption.

The President had in December directed Malami to probe all top government officials accused of corruption.



The directive, News 24 reports, follows the allegation of corruption levelled against Babachir Lawal, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Based on that directive, the AGF had queried Lawal; and Magu, on the allegations levelled against them. Also read: EFCC boss Magu blocked from seeing Buhari They were reported to have since replied their queries.



Friday's meeting between Buhari and the minister is scheduled for 12noon before the President would proceed for the Jumat prayers, reports Punch.

It is expected that Malami will present his report to Buhari during the meeting.

