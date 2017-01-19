The Federal Government has said it is working on negotiations on how to rescue the remaining 195 Chibok girls still in custody of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Buhari mistakenly became the president of Nigeria says Fayose

Ekiti - Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose says Muhammadu Buhari became the president of Nigeria mistakenly, Naij reports.

Fayose through his aide, Lere Olayinka stated this in reaction to President Buhari's apology over an operational mistake that took place at the IDP camp in Borno state today.



The Ekiti state governor also blasted Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai saying: Just wondering what El-Rufai's tweets will be today if Jonathan is still the President and over 100 Nigerians were mistakenly killed by military bombs.



If this had mistakenly happened under GEJ, would anyone believe it was a mistake?



Won't El-Rufai be on Twitter now saying Jonthan did it to reduce population of the North?



IDPs camp is an area designated by the military. Meaning that the military knows the location of the IDPs camps. How can you bomb a location that you know mistakenly?



Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina pleaded for calm, while praying to God to grant repose to the souls of the dead according to News24.

- News 24