Buhari, Osinbajo to spend N1.05bn on foreign trips in 2017

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo are to spend N1.05bn on foreign travels in the 2017 fiscal year.

Their local trips will also cost the nation N353.115m, reports Punch.

Details of these spending are contained in the 2017 budget of N7.298 trillion, which the President submitted to a joint session of the National Assembly on December 14 .

A breakdown reveals that Buhari’s international travels and transport will gulp N739.487m; Osinbajo’s will cost N218.296m; while the State House Headquarters will spend N97.208m on the same item.

For foodstuffs, the President and the Vice President are expected to spend N168.45m while the State House N53.49m.

The Office of the Chief of Staff to the President will also get N1.152m for foodstuffs and catering materials’ supplies.

For the Lagos Liaison Office of the State House, N8.350m will be spent on foodstuffs and catering materials, and N900 000 will be spent on cooking gas and fuel cost.



















