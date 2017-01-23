Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Buhari re-nominates Magu as EFCC Chairman

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has again approved the re-nomination of Ibrahim Magu, the current acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as his candidate for the substantive chairmanship of the anti-corruption agency.

Magu’s name had been forwarded to the office of the Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki for confirmation.

Buhari signed the letter nominating Magu before he jet out for a 10-day vacation on Thursday, reports Sahara Reporters.

News 24 recalls that Magu’s nomination for the position was turned down by the Senate in December, 2016, citing a damaging report from the Department of Security Services (DSS), against the nominee.

Following from the rejection, President Buhari ordered the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) to investigate the allegations against Magu and other federal government officials.

It remains unclear whether Malami’s report cleared Magu of any wrongdoing.

