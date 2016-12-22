Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Buhari rejects Chief of Defense Staff’s retirement, elongates his tenure

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of tenure of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Abayomi Olonisakin by one year.

Olonisakin's tenure as CDS was expected to end on Friday.

Buhari’s decision to extend the tenure of the CDS, according to Vanguard was due to political maneuverings by vested interest who want to ensure that the two most powerful positions in the Military, that of the CDS and that of the Chief of Army Staff, remain in the core north.

It was gathered that before the President's order that Olonisakin’s tenure be extended by one year, the CDS had already commenced the gradual evacuation of his personal effect and belongings from the office.

News 24 recalls that there were reports in the media that the President had earlierapproved the retirement of Olonisakin and the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas.

Olonisakin and Ibas’ disengagements according to the reports were based on their attaining the official years of retirement from the military.

While Olonisakin was commissioned Second Lieutenant on December 18, 1981, Ibas’ commissioning took place in 1983.

But the Defence headquarters issued a statement debunking the reports.

- News 24