Buhari rejects Senate’s recommendation to sack SGF

24 January 2017, 16:09

Abuja -  President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the Senate’s recommendation that he should sack the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal who was indicted for fraud in the Presidential Initiative for the North East (PINE).

Buhari in a letter in response to the Senate recommendation said Lawal was not given a fair hearing by the Senate.

Buhari in the letter to the Senate which was read by Senate President Bukola Saraki during plenary on Tuesday said only 3 of the 9 members of the ad hoc committee in charge of the investigation appended their signature on the report.

Buhari also stated that Babachir was not allowed to defend himself before the ad hoc committee.

He added that the company alleged to be owned by the SGF was not invited to defend itself.

But, Senator Shehu Sani who is the chairman of the ad hoc committee said the content of the letter is a “lie”.

“Corruption in the Judiciary & others is treated with Insecticide while corruption in the govt is treated with deodorant,” he said.

Sani said Lawal was invited before the committee and his secretary received the letter.

The Senator also stated that the SGF and others involved in the investigation were invited through three newspaper adverts.

He promised to make a copy of the invitation letter to Lawal available to the clerk.

- News 24

Tags muhammadu buhari abuja parliament
