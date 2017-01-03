The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

Buhari removes SGF as Chairman of Presidential Committee

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has removed the embattled Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir David Lawan as Chairman of the presidential committee on the reconstitution of federal government boards of parastatals, agencies and commissions.

Buhari had in October 2015 set up the committee to compile names of prospective appointees into federal government boards, parastatals and agencies.



Buhari has appointed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the new Chairman of the committee.

The President also appointed the Chairman of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agencies (NDLEA) Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah to head the secretariat of the committee.

Buhari also directed that the Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Chairman Abdulaziz Yari, APC Governors Forum Chairman Rochas Okorocha and representatives of the governors in each of the six geopolitical zones should be part of the committee.



Lawan's removal might not be unconnected with widespread complaints from various quarters on how the committee was handling the collation of names for the boards.

Lawan is also accused of failing to account for N2.5 billion meant for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Northeast.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had recently queried the SGF over alleged fraud at the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE).



- News 24