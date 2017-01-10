Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM introduces new payment ahead of January 14 comeback

Ahead of its January 14 relaunch, MMM Nigeria has said it is introducing Bitcoin, the 2016 world’s best performing currency, as its means of payment.

Buhari sacks 4 heads of aviation agencies, names replacements

10 January 2017, 05:44

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja -Four heads of parastatal agencies and college in the nation’s aviation industry have been sacked, according to a government statement.

Those relieved of their jobs are the Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Emma Anasi, and the Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Dr Anthony Anuforom.

Others are the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Samuel Caulcrick and the Commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Sabiu Zakari said on Monday in Abuja that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack and the appointments of new chief executive officers to run the agencies.

Fola Akinkuotu has been named the new Managing Director of NAMA. Akinkuotu is a seasoned Transport Pilot, Flight and Aircraft Maintenance Engineer, Airline Chief Executive Officer as well as a trained Aviation Industry Regulator.

Also read: Buhari sacks DGs of BPE, NAFDAC, 18 other parastatals

Also, Prof. Sani Mashi, a professor of Geography with speciality in Environmental Application of Remote Sensing will hold sway in NiMet as Director-General.

According to the statement, Mashi is currently a Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Abuja.

Capt. Abdulsalam Mohammed, a renowned civil aviation trainer and examiner with accreditation by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the Federal Civil Aviation Administration, is the new Rector of NCAT, Zaria.

Similarly, Akinola Olateru, an engineer of international repute, will take over as the head of the Accident Investigation Bureau.

Olateru is a trained Air Accident Manager and Certified Safety Officer with Aircraft Maintenance Engineering licenses in Nigeria, U.S. and the United Kingdom.

- News 24

Tags ncaa nama abuja sack

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.