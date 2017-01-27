Buhari should address Nigerians over his health, says NLC

Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to speak to Nigerians from the UK on the present state of his health, Punch reports.

The NLC argued that it would be proper for the President to make a public appearance to dispel rumours in the country about his health.



The General Secretary of the NLC, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, told one of our correspondents on Thursday that the President should speak to Nigerians since Nigerians were worried about his health.



He said the President should call the bluff of those peddling orchestrated rumours by publicly addressing the citizenry.



Ozo-Eson said, “In the social media, stories circulate without confirmation; I think that the easiest way is to talk publicly to the nation because the citizens are concerned about their leaders’ whereabouts.



‘If there are those who orchestrated rumours and they are not true, the easiest way is for him to reach out to Nigerians through a public appearance and a statement.



“Nigerians have a right to be certain about the health situation of their President and the people who orchestrate rumours and unsubstantiated reports, one would wish for him to call their bluff by publicly addressing the citizens.”



But the TUC said it would not be necessary for the President to address Nigerians since he had not been away for long.



The President of the TUC, Bala Kaigama, stated that Buhari demanded a rest and handed over government to the Vice-President.



According to him, Nigerians can talk about the President’s health if he fails to return after the 10-day period of rest he requested.





- News 24