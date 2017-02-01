Buhari speaks from London, commiserates with Sports Minister

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, on the death of his wife, Briskila Dalung.
In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by Nneka Anibeze, the Special Assistant on Media to the minister, said the President commiserated with Dalung via telephone call from London.
The President prayed God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.
Buhari, who expressed shock at the death of Dalung, which came at an unripe age, prayed that God would forgive her sins.
He also prayed to God to give the family she left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.
The President promised to support the Dalung family in their moment of grief.
Briskila Dalung died on Sunday after a brief illness
She is survived by her husband and five children.
- News 24