Buhari to attend inauguration of Ghana’s President-Elect, Akufo-Addo

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on
Saturday for Accra, Ghana, to attend the inauguration of Ghana’s
President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.
This information is contained in a statement issued by the
President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday
in Abuja.
Adesina said the Nigerian leader would join other Heads of
State and Government to witness the swearing-in of the President-elect and Vice
President–elect, Mahamudu Bawumia.
Also read: Buhari meets AGF over probe of government officials
President Buhari, once again, congratulated Ghanaians on the
peaceful elections and orderly transfer of power from an incumbent to an
opposition candidate.
He also commended out-going President John Dramani Mahama
for his maturity and statesmanship.
The statement said President Buhari would return to Abuja at
the end of the inauguration ceremonies.
- NAN
For the latest on
national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and
like our Facebook page.
- NAN