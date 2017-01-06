Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Buhari to attend inauguration of Ghana’s President-Elect, Akufo-Addo

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on Saturday for Accra, Ghana, to attend the inauguration of Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.

This information is contained in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja.

Adesina said the Nigerian leader would join other Heads of State and Government to witness the swearing-in of the President-elect and Vice President–elect, Mahamudu Bawumia.

President Buhari, once again, congratulated Ghanaians on the peaceful elections and orderly transfer of power from an incumbent to an opposition candidate.

He also commended out-going President John Dramani Mahama for his maturity and statesmanship.

The statement said President Buhari would return to Abuja at the end of the inauguration ceremonies.

- NAN

