Buhari under pressure to probe his secretary

Abuja - Pressure is mounting on President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend Government Secretary, Babachir David Lawal, for alleged corruption.

He is said to have improperly benefited from a contract given by the Presidential Initiative for the North East (PINE).



Failure to suspend him pending an investigation by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) was creating an impression Lawal was a sacred cow, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) said.



“SERAP also believes the recommended approach would help to address the growing public suspicion and pessimism about your government’s ability to fight high-level official corruption to a standstill, and to avoid any collateral consequences,” wrote SERAP executive director Adetokunbo Mumuni.



“It is absolutely important that the public should have complete confidence and trust in your administration’s oft-repeated commitment to fight corruption and the impunity of perpetrators,” the latter written to Buhari, copied to Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, reads.



SERAP called for the publishing of the outcome of the proposed investigation conducted on the matter by the Attorney General, and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami.



Among other allegations contained in the Senate’s report is Lawal’s company, Global Vision, benefited from inflated contracts of over N200 million to clear ‘invasive plant species’ in Yobe State.



Reports indicated Lawal was still the director of Global Vision as of the time the contract was awarded in March 2016.



He reportedly, and remains the signatory to the company’s account.”



Last week, Buhari said he was unable to approve the recommendation of the Senate to remove and prosecute Lawal on the basis of the Senate ad-hoc committee report.



He said it was an interim report as against a final report which ought to have been presented to the Senate in a plenary.



Thus the senate report was not final and binding.



