Buhari welcomes recovery of another Chibok schoolgirl

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari welcomes the recovery of another Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar, in the Alagarno area of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The president notes that the recovery raises renewed hope that the other captured girls will one day be reunited with their families, friends and community.



President Buhari also commends the military for the diligent investigation which led to the recovery of Rakiya and urges them to continue in the spirit with which they cleared the Sambisa forest of terrorists.

Also read: PHOTO: Another Chibok girl found

The president assures that the Nigerian Government will continue to do all within its powers to assist the military in locating the rest of the girls and eradicating the menace of terrorism in Nigeria, a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said.



The military announced the recovery of Rakiya on Thursday.



She brings to 23 the number of Chibok schoolgirls found so far since their abduction by Boko Haram in 2014.



Nearly 300 girls were kidnapped from their hostel by the militants.

- News 24