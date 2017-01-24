Hello 

Army officer attacks Nigeria’s service chiefs

A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”

Buhari's aide says he is not aware of Magu’s re-nomination

24 January 2017, 10:02

Abuja - Presidential aide on National Assembly matters, Senate, Ita Enang, has said he is not aware of a fresh letter from his principal asking the Senate to reconsider and confirm Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Enang made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday, reacting to reports President Muhammadu Buhari had re-nominated Magu after he was rejected in December last year.

“You are about the third person calling me on this matter.

“I am not aware of that discussion and I don’t want to speak on the matter because I don’t have details,’’ said Enang,  quoted by NAN.

Magu’s re-nomination, following advice the President received from the Vice-president and the Itse Sagay-led presidential advisory council on anti-corruption campaign.

The letter for the re-nomination was signed off by Buhari before travelling to the United Kingdom last week for transfer to the Senate through the Office of the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

We however could not confirm if the letter had been delivered to the Senate.

The responsibility of delivering the presidency’s letter to the Senate, after leaving Kyari’s office, lies with Enang who now told NAN he was not aware of the letter.

The spokesperson for the acting President, Osinbajo, did not comment on the development. He said his principal just assumed responsibility last Friday whereas reports, quoting presidency sources, said the re-nomination had been perfected before the president left the country on Thursday.

- NAN

Tags efcc muhammadu buhari ibrahim magu
