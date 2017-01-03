Buhari's minister warns against religious divisions

Abuja - Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau,
has warned Nigerians to be wary of divisions along religious lines.
He said the warning became necessary following insinuations
that the criminal violence in southern parts of the country had some religious interpretation.
“There are people who always looking for ways to further
create division along religious or ethnic fault lines for their selfish
interest,” said Dambazau.
He said their aim was to create instability in internal
security.
Accordingly, the minister posited that true religious
leaders do not fan the embers of hate, but ensured communities live in peace
and harmony.
Dambazau said criminals who perpetrated violence against
innocent, law-abiding citizens did not discriminate along religious and ethnic lines.
Also read: Southern Kaduna people should fight back says Asari Dokubo
He cited examples of how communities in Zamfara, Katsina,
Taraba, Enugu, Lagos and Niger were victimised by the violent criminals.
“A criminal should be treated as such, whether he is
involved in armed robbery, drug trafficking, homicide or cattle rustling,” said
Dambazau.
He warned people should avoid honoring criminals with
religious or ethnic attachments.
Nigeria, with a population of over 180 million and 500
ethnic groups, is equally divided between Christians and Muslims.
– CAJ News
For the latest on
national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and
like our Facebook page.
- CAJ News