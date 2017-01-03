Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Buhari's minister warns against religious divisions

Abuja - Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, has warned Nigerians to be wary of divisions along religious lines.

He said the warning became necessary following insinuations that the criminal violence in southern parts of the country had some religious interpretation.

“There are people who always looking for ways to further create division along religious or ethnic fault lines for their selfish interest,” said Dambazau.

He said their aim was to create instability in internal security.

Accordingly, the minister posited that true religious leaders do not fan the embers of hate, but ensured communities live in peace and harmony.

Dambazau said criminals who perpetrated violence against innocent, law-abiding citizens did not discriminate along religious and ethnic lines.

Also read: Southern Kaduna people should fight back says Asari Dokubo

He cited examples of how communities in Zamfara, Katsina, Taraba, Enugu, Lagos and Niger were victimised by the violent criminals.

“A criminal should be treated as such, whether he is involved in armed robbery, drug trafficking, homicide or cattle rustling,” said Dambazau.

He warned people should avoid honoring criminals with religious or ethnic attachments.

Nigeria, with a population of over 180 million and 500 ethnic groups, is equally divided between Christians and Muslims.

– CAJ News

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- CAJ News