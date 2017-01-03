Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

Buhari's minister warns against religious divisions

03 January 2017, 19:41

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, has warned Nigerians to be wary of divisions along religious lines.

He said the warning became necessary following insinuations that the criminal violence in southern parts of the country had some religious interpretation.

“There are people who always looking for ways to further create division along religious or ethnic fault lines for their selfish interest,” said Dambazau.

He said their aim was to create instability in internal security.

Accordingly, the minister posited that true religious leaders do not fan the embers of hate, but ensured communities live in peace and harmony.

Dambazau said criminals who perpetrated violence against innocent, law-abiding citizens did not discriminate along religious and ethnic lines.

Also read: Southern Kaduna people should fight back says Asari Dokubo

He cited examples of how communities in Zamfara, Katsina, Taraba, Enugu, Lagos and Niger were victimised by the violent criminals.

“A criminal should be treated as such, whether he is involved in armed robbery, drug trafficking, homicide or cattle rustling,” said Dambazau.

He warned people should avoid honoring criminals with religious or ethnic attachments.

Nigeria, with a population of over 180 million and 500 ethnic groups, is equally divided between Christians and Muslims.

– CAJ News

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- CAJ News

Tags nigeria muhammadu buhari abdulrahman bello dambazau national
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

NSE resumes 2017 trading on negative trend

03 January 2017, 19:41

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.