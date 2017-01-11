Buhari's spokesman deines endorsing MMM Tony Smart

Abuja - Special Adviser to Presidnet Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has denied online speculations that he endorsed ponzi scheme, MMM.

Adesina made the disclaimer on his official Twitter page on Tuesday.

Meanwhile ahead of its January 14 relaunch, MMM Nigeria has said it is introducing Bitcoin, the 2016 world’s best performing currency, as its means of payment.



Before MMM froze the accounts of its members, participants were allowed to provide help in bitcoin, but they were paid back in Naira.



However, the new plan allows participants to receive payment in bitcoin, and watch their monies grow in bitcoin.



MMM in a statement on its Facebook page to participants on Sunday, said: “Due to the recent sharp price fluctuations of Bitcoin, MAVRO-BTC is being introduced in the system”.

A statement endorsing MMM is being credited to me on digital media. It is false. Please ignore it. Impostors and identity thieves at work. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) January 10, 2017

