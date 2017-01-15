Buratai inaugurates Guards Brigade re-modeled cemetery

Abuja - The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai on
Sunday inaugurated the remodelled Guards Brigade cemetery located off Murtala
Mohammed Way, Abuja.
The inauguration of the cemetery was part of activities to
commemorate the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.
Speaking at the occasion, Buratai said that he had directed
all Units and Formations in the army to set up their own cemeteries.
“I want to state here that I have directed that all units
and formations should maintain their cemeteries. I took cue from that of the 2
Brigade, Nigerian Army then in Port Harcourt which was virtually abandoned.
“We have to reactivate it to make it more befitting. And I
said if we can do it then, I believe also all other units and formations can do
the same, even better,” he said.
The army chief commended the Guards Brigade for taking the
initiative to modify the existing structure into a befitting resting place “for
our colleagues.”
“And indeed, it is equally our final resting place.
“This is a great mark of respect and honour which also seeks
to immortalise our comrades and loved ones.
“We will continue to honour and appreciate their
contributions toward ensuring peace and stability in their country.
“Their efforts and ultimate sacrifice will surely not go in
vain.
“Let me also reiterate that our hearts are with our families
today and always,’’ Buratai said.
Earlier, the Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig.-Gen M. S.
Yusuf said that the cemetery was modified in line with the directive of the
chief of army staff.
Yusuf said that the structure was both the burial of serving
and retired military personnel.
He said that the cemetery comprised a cenotaph, memorial
hall and guard house for soldiers on duty.
- NAN
