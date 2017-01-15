Hello 

Buratai inaugurates Guards Brigade re-modeled cemetery

15 January 2017, 18:20

Abuja - The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai on Sunday inaugurated the remodelled Guards Brigade cemetery located off Murtala Mohammed Way, Abuja.

The inauguration of the cemetery was part of activities to commemorate the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Speaking at the occasion, Buratai said that he had directed all Units and Formations in the army to set up their own cemeteries.

“I want to state here that I have directed that all units and formations should maintain their cemeteries. I took cue from that of the 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army then in Port Harcourt which was virtually abandoned.

“We have to reactivate it to make it more befitting. And I said if we can do it then, I believe also all other units and formations can do the same, even better,” he said.

The army chief commended the Guards Brigade for taking the initiative to modify the existing structure into a befitting resting place “for our colleagues.”

“And indeed, it is equally our final resting place.

“This is a great mark of respect and honour which also seeks to immortalise our comrades and loved ones.

“We will continue to honour and appreciate their contributions toward ensuring peace and stability in their country.

“Their efforts and ultimate sacrifice will surely not go in vain.

“Let me also reiterate that our hearts are with our families today and always,’’ Buratai said.

Earlier, the Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig.-Gen M. S. Yusuf said that the cemetery was modified in line with the directive of the chief of army staff.

Yusuf said that the structure was both the burial of serving and retired military personnel.

He said that the cemetery comprised a cenotaph, memorial hall and guard house for soldiers on duty.

- NAN

- NAN

Tags nigerian army tukur buratai security
