Cabinet reshuffle: Oshiomhole may takeover Works and Housing from Fashola

Abuja - There are indications that former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole may takeover the Works and Housing Ministry from Babatunde Fashola in the impending cabinet reshuffle by President Muhammadu Buhari.

With the proposed appointment of Oshiomhole, Fashola may be left with the Power Ministry.

Fashola has of recent come under heavy scrutiny by some close allies of the President, who believed that the three ministries tucked under his arm were too much for one man.

Aside Oshiomhole, other new faces expected to come on board in the new cabinet are Ambassador Babagana Kingibe and former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe, reports New Telegraph.

Alaibe’s possible inclusion is coming on the heels of his strong ties with stakeholders in the troubled Niger Delta.

Alaibe’s inroad is also being propelled by the Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi.

The former NDDC boss and pioneer head of the Presidential Amnesty Programme is likely to contend with the former governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, whose nominee, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri is also being considered to move to the Niger Delta Ministry from Agriculture as minister of state.

With the injection of fresh hands in the cabinet, some ministers are expected to be dropped from the cabinet.

Buhari is also believed to be considering moving the position of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) from the North-East to the South-East.

The move to take the SGF to the South-East is aimed at galvanising some support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the zone.

Buoyed by this calculation, Science and Technology Minister, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu and his Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige are lobbying to clinch the position. But also in contention for the same position, although not from the South-East, is Audu Ogbeh, Agriculture and Rural Development Minister.



- News 24