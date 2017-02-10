Hello 

Nigeria to raise tomato import duty to boost local production

Nigeria will increase custom duties for tomato imports and waive tariffs for some farming equipment to stimulate local production and investment in the agriculture sector.

CAN directs churches, clerics to pray for Buhari

10 February 2017, 07:01

Abuja - The Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Christian bodies as well as the clergy in the country to declare a special praying time for President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation.

The Christian body in a statement by Evangelist Kwamkur Samuel, director of legal and public affairs, “call on all Christians and indeed all God-fearing Nigerians to dedicate time of prayers for our president and the nation. We owe our leaders prayers and support at all times while shunning divisive opinions that only generate strive”.

CAN said they are “deeply concerned about the ongoing national conversation on the absence of the president due to ill- health. We wish to call on all Nigerians to join hands in praxyers for the quick and full recovery of Mr. President and his safe return to Nigeria instead of dwelling on the needless rumour mongering on the President’s health”.

Noting that as a human being the president could be “subject to health challenges sometimes” CAN said it appreciates the anxiety of Nigerians to hear Mr. President speak, but sues for understanding among the citizenry.

CAN which advised the Presidency to update Nigerians on how the President was fairing and the full progress of his recovery added that “it is very clear that our leader is passing through health challenges”.

CAN also call on Nigerians to give the Vice President who is also the Acting President full support and prayers to lead well.

While acknowledging that government is a continuum, CAN “call on Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to be bold in handling critical State matters and not to be distracted by those who do not wish Nigeria well”.

- News 24

Govt takes over Arik Air

09 February 2017, 16:29
Muhammadu Buhari (File, AP)

