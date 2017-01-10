The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

CAN thanks Buhari for sacking Obazee

Abuja - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for sacking Jim Obazee as the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC).

The group described Obazee’s sack as good riddance to bad rubbish.

News 24 recalls that Obazee was fired by President Buhari on Monday night.

General Secretary of CAN, Rev. Musa Asake, who spoke on behalf on the association on Monday, noted that Obazee should have been fired a long time ago.

Speaking with the Nation, Asake said he spoke with Obazee several times on this issue but he didn’t listen.

He noted that the aim of Obazee, who got to the position with the grace of God, was to destroy the church of God.

Thank God the authorities have stepped in to right the wrong. He should have been fired a long time ago and we don’t know why he was left alone, but God’s time is always the best.

“That code should be thrown out completely because government should not interfere with the church. The church is a no-go zone for the government," Asake said.





















