Cash-strapped agencies battle northeast disaster

Abuja - Financial constraints continue
hampering aid agencies' efforts to assist millions affected by conflict and
resultant drought in northeast Nigeria.
In the region, 1,8 million people are displaced, mostly
in Borno and Yobe States.
Overall, 4,4 million are food-insecure in the states and
Adamawa to a lesser extent.
The United Nations Food Programme (WFP) aims to scale-up
further to assist as many as 2 million people by the end 2017, expanding to new
areas.
Insufficient funding is putting paid to such plans, the
UN agency bemoaned.
WFP needs a total of US$ 208 million (N65,36 billion) for
its humanitarian response in Northeast Nigeria over the next six months but
$181 million has yet to be secured.
Nonetheless, in December 2016, WFP assisted through cash
-based transfers, in-kind food assistance and specialized nutritious food
distributions more than 1 million Nigerians in the conflict -affected zones.
The crisis induced by the Boko Haram insurgency remains
the main driving factor of instability in northeast Nigeria.
WFP warned this has the potential to cause further
displacements and increase food insecurity.
Bama and Banki towns in Borno are among areas suffering
the worst drought.
- CAJ News