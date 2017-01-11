Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC Chairman dies in South Africa

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

Cash-strapped agencies battle northeast disaster

11 January 2017, 20:46

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - Financial constraints continue hampering aid agencies' efforts to assist millions affected by conflict and resultant drought in northeast Nigeria.

In the region, 1,8 million people are displaced, mostly in Borno and Yobe States.

Overall, 4,4 million are food-insecure in the states and Adamawa to a lesser extent.

The United Nations Food Programme (WFP) aims to scale-up further to assist as many as 2 million people by the end 2017, expanding to new areas.

Insufficient funding is putting paid to such plans, the UN agency bemoaned.

Also read: Senate resumes probe into diverted funds for Northeast

WFP needs a total of US$ 208 million (N65,36 billion) for its humanitarian response in Northeast Nigeria over the next six months but $181 million has yet to be secured.

Nonetheless, in December 2016, WFP assisted through cash -based transfers, in-kind food assistance and specialized nutritious food distributions more than 1 million Nigerians in the conflict -affected zones.

The crisis induced by the Boko Haram insurgency remains the main driving factor of instability in northeast Nigeria.

WFP warned this has the potential to cause further displacements and increase food insecurity.

Bama and Banki towns in Borno are among areas suffering the worst drought.

- CAJ News

Tags abuja agencies battle disaster
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Kogi govt donates N10 million to ex-servicemen

11 January 2017, 20:46
iStock

iStock

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.