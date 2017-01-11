Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

Cash-strapped agencies battle northeast disaster

Abuja - Financial constraints continue hampering aid agencies' efforts to assist millions affected by conflict and resultant drought in northeast Nigeria.

In the region, 1,8 million people are displaced, mostly in Borno and Yobe States.

Overall, 4,4 million are food-insecure in the states and Adamawa to a lesser extent.

The United Nations Food Programme (WFP) aims to scale-up further to assist as many as 2 million people by the end 2017, expanding to new areas.

Insufficient funding is putting paid to such plans, the UN agency bemoaned.

WFP needs a total of US$ 208 million (N65,36 billion) for its humanitarian response in Northeast Nigeria over the next six months but $181 million has yet to be secured.

Nonetheless, in December 2016, WFP assisted through cash -based transfers, in-kind food assistance and specialized nutritious food distributions more than 1 million Nigerians in the conflict -affected zones.

The crisis induced by the Boko Haram insurgency remains the main driving factor of instability in northeast Nigeria.

WFP warned this has the potential to cause further displacements and increase food insecurity.

Bama and Banki towns in Borno are among areas suffering the worst drought.

- CAJ News