Ceded oil wells heighten tension in Rivers

Rivers - The ceding of Rivers oil wells to neighbouring states has
heightened tensions between rivals All Progressives Congress (APC) and the
People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
They are fierce opponents, leaving the state arguably the
most restive outside the regions beset by the Boko Haram crisis.
Recently, Wike, in a statement issued by government
spokesperson, Jerry Nedaam, blamed former governor, Rotimi Amaechi, for ceding
oil wells to Abia, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States.
Amaechi is now the Minister of Transportation.
On Sunday, APC Rivers hit out at Wike for shifting blame
to the minister knowing the PDP government was responsible.
“This simply shows how shameless both Wike and Rivers PDP
leadership can be,” said Ikanya.
He claimed Wike and other PDP members collaborated with
then President Goodluck Jonathan to cede the oil wells.
Ikanya said the alleged ceding was among a series of
“ugly feats” aimed at ruining the oil-rich state.
The APC chairman accused Wike and PDP leaders of turning
the state into “Rivers of Gold under the watch of Amaechi to Rivers of Blood
under the watch of Wike.”
He said eventually, protests against security agencies
and the Presidency, said to be spearheaded by Wike, would not shield him from answering
to the alleged crimes against the people of Rivers State and democracy.
“Wike is not above the law and must prepare to submit
himself to the law in the fullness of time,” Ikanya said.
- CAJ News