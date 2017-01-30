Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Ceded oil wells heighten tension in Rivers

Rivers - The ceding of Rivers oil wells to neighbouring states has heightened tensions between rivals All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

They are fierce opponents, leaving the state arguably the most restive outside the regions beset by the Boko Haram crisis.



Recently, Wike, in a statement issued by government spokesperson, Jerry Nedaam, blamed former governor, Rotimi Amaechi, for ceding oil wells to Abia, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States.

Amaechi is now the Minister of Transportation.

On Sunday, APC Rivers hit out at Wike for shifting blame to the minister knowing the PDP government was responsible.

“This simply shows how shameless both Wike and Rivers PDP leadership can be,” said Ikanya.

He claimed Wike and other PDP members collaborated with then President Goodluck Jonathan to cede the oil wells.

Ikanya said the alleged ceding was among a series of “ugly feats” aimed at ruining the oil-rich state.

The APC chairman accused Wike and PDP leaders of turning the state into “Rivers of Gold under the watch of Amaechi to Rivers of Blood under the watch of Wike.”

He said eventually, protests against security agencies and the Presidency, said to be spearheaded by Wike, would not shield him from answering to the alleged crimes against the people of Rivers State and democracy.

“Wike is not above the law and must prepare to submit himself to the law in the fullness of time,” Ikanya said.

- CAJ News