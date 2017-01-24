Children disturbed by Boko Haram receive counselling

Abuja - More than than 4 000 children traumatised by the Boko Haram conflict in northeast Nigeria have received psychological support courtesy of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The children’s rights agency disclosed support had recently been provided to 4 241 conflict affected children and 196 unaccompanied and separated children. Of the unaccompanied and separated minors, 92 were girls and

104 boys.



Some 17 children with other child protection concerns (seven girls and 10 boys) were identified, registered and provided with relevant services.



Over 1.6 million people remain internally displaced in the North East, of whom 55 per cent are children, UNICEF stated.



In a related development, over the first two weeks of 2017, more than 2 700 children with severe have been admitted for treatment.



Emergency services have reached 197 224 people affected by the conflict and UNICEF supported the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency reopen the clinic in Damasak in Mobbar local government area (LGA), Borno State, after being inaccessible for over three years.



With the support of UNICEF, two hand pump boreholes were completed in Miringa and Gunda wards of Biu LGA providing access to safe water for approximately 1 000 people.



- CAJ News