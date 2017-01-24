Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Children disturbed by Boko Haram receive counselling

24 January 2017, 19:34

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - More than than 4 000 children traumatised by the Boko Haram conflict in northeast Nigeria have received psychological support courtesy of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The children’s rights agency disclosed support had recently been provided to 4 241 conflict affected children and 196 unaccompanied and separated children. Of the unaccompanied and separated minors,  92 were girls and
104 boys.

Some 17 children with other child protection concerns (seven girls and 10 boys) were identified, registered and provided with relevant services.

Over 1.6 million people remain internally displaced in the North East, of whom 55 per cent are children, UNICEF stated.

In a related development, over the first two weeks of 2017, more than 2 700 children with severe  have been admitted for treatment.

Emergency services have reached 197 224 people affected by the conflict and UNICEF supported the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency reopen the clinic in Damasak in Mobbar local government area (LGA), Borno State, after being inaccessible for over three years.

With the support of UNICEF, two hand pump boreholes were completed in Miringa and Gunda wards of Biu LGA providing access to safe water for approximately 1 000 people. 

- CAJ News

Tags boko haram terrorism
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Buhari's aide says he is not aware of Magu’s re-nomination

24 January 2017, 10:02
(File, AFP)

(File, AFP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.