China foreign minister to visit Nigeria

Lagos - China Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, will tour Nigeria during
a week-long visit to the continent.
The tour, which starts on Saturday and concludes next
Thursday, follows invitations by Foreign Affairs Ministers from several African
countries.
These include Congo, Madagascar, Nigeria, Tanzania and
Zambia.
Among officials that invited Yi are his Nigeria counterpart,
Geoffrey Onyeama.
Africa and China have solid political and economic
relations.
Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy, has become an important
source of oil and petroleum for China's rapidly growing economy and Nigeria is
looking to China for help in achieving high economic growth.
