Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

China foreign minister to visit Nigeria

05 January 2017, 21:03

Lagos - China Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, will tour Nigeria during a week-long visit to the continent.

The tour, which starts on Saturday and concludes next Thursday, follows invitations by Foreign Affairs Ministers from several African countries.

These include Congo, Madagascar, Nigeria, Tanzania and Zambia.

Among officials that invited Yi are his Nigeria counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Africa and China have solid political and economic relations.

Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy, has become an important source of oil and petroleum for China's rapidly growing economy and Nigeria is looking to China for help in achieving high economic growth.

– CAJ News

- CAJ News

Tags china nigeria wang yi national
Released balloons float over the Chinese national flag during a military parade over Tiananmen Square in Beijing to mark the 70th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II. (Rolex Dela Pena, AFP)

