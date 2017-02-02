Christians beg Trump to appoint envoy to Nigeria

Abuja - A global movement advancing the rights of Christians has
appealed to United States President, Donald Trump, to appoint a Special Envoy
to Nigeria and Lake Chad to curb the excesses of the Boko Haram sect.
The 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative (21CWI), based in
the US, said in 2050, Nigeria, currently with a population of 185 million,
would be larger than the US and thus pose a major threat.
“But there are things we can do,” said Frank Wolf, 21CWI
Distinguished Senior Fellow.
“President Trump should appoint a Special Envoy for
Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region.”
He said such an official could coordinate the work of
people like the highly-capable new Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, and
others by bridging efforts across borders while increasing awareness of the
threats in the US Government and international partners.
According to the US government’s Famine Early Warning
System, Nigeria is one of four countries causing an unprecedented famine risk.
Boko Haram - whose ideology denies people religious freedom with weapons of
massacre, rape, and kidnapping – is the main cause of the famine.
According to the UN, 75 000 children are at risk of dying
in 2017.
Another group, the Niger Delta Avengers in southern
Nigeria, announced recently it would continue attacks on infrastructure.
21CWI said its research showed villages in Nigeria’s
Middle Belt were left insecure and under threat from Fulani herdsmen using
advanced weapons and tactics.
In conclusion, Wolf quoted from the singer Bono, who once said, “If Nigeria…were to fracture as a result of groups like Boko Haram, we are going to wish we had been thinking bigger before the storm.”
- CAJ News