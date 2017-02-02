Hello 

Christians beg Trump to appoint envoy to Nigeria

02 February 2017, 05:33

Abuja - A global movement advancing the rights of Christians has appealed to United States President, Donald Trump, to appoint a Special Envoy to Nigeria and Lake Chad to curb the excesses of the Boko Haram sect.

The 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative (21CWI), based in the US, said in 2050, Nigeria, currently with a population of 185 million, would be larger than the US and thus pose a major threat.

“But there are things we can do,” said Frank Wolf, 21CWI Distinguished Senior Fellow.

“President Trump should appoint a Special Envoy for Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region.”

He said such an official could coordinate the work of people like the highly-capable new Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, and others by bridging efforts across borders while increasing awareness of the threats in the US Government and international partners.

According to the US government’s Famine Early Warning System, Nigeria is one of four countries causing an unprecedented famine risk. Boko Haram - whose ideology denies people religious freedom with weapons of massacre, rape, and kidnapping – is the main cause of the famine.

According to the UN, 75 000 children are at risk of dying in 2017.

Another group, the Niger Delta Avengers in southern Nigeria, announced recently it would continue attacks on infrastructure.

21CWI said its research showed villages in Nigeria’s Middle Belt were left insecure and under threat from Fulani herdsmen using advanced weapons and tactics.

In conclusion, Wolf quoted from the singer Bono, who once said, “If Nigeria…were to fracture as a result of groups like Boko Haram, we are going to wish we had been thinking bigger before the storm.” 

- CAJ News

US president Donald Trump (Alex Brandon, AP)

