Army officer attacks Nigeria’s service chiefs

A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”

Church leaders against FRCN Act are thieves, says Bakare

23 January 2017, 16:03

Lagos -  The General Overseer of The Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has described those kicking against the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, ‎2011 as thieves, reports Daily Post

He said religious leaders kicking against the  Act are only trying to cover their iniquities.

Bakare, who made this known on Sunday during his church service, described opponents of the law as lawless.

According to him, by opposing the law, church leaders were trying to prevent the public from knowing about acts of money laundering that they had indulge in by virtue of their positions.

Bakare, who doubles as the Convener of the Save Nigeria Group, condemned church leaders for their stance, saying, “I can testify that the law was explained to kingpins in the church, but now you want to get away because you want to cover your iniquity. You won’t get away with it.

“You want to get away because you have laundered money, and you are now trying to cover your yansh”.

Also read: Buhari fires FRC boss whose actions caused Pastor Adeboye to retire

Bakare praised the law, saying it was good for order and accountability in the church.

“I am a trained lawyer, I have read the law. The law specifically mentioned Chief Imams and pastors, that they can have lifelong terms. But it says you cannot be chief priest, chief treasurer, and chief administrator.”

News 24 recalls that the FRCN law had earlier forced the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye to resign.

Adeboye's controversial resignation was widely condemned as many religious leaders including Pastor David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel lampooned the Federal Government.

- News 24

IMN slams Buhari for failing to release Zakzaky

23 January 2017, 15:03

