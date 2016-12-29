Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari moves to pacify Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari has begun moves to pacify the national leader of the All Progressives Congress ,Bola Tinubu

Civil servants fail to resume work after holidays

29 December 2016, 21:02

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - Civil servants in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, are yet to resume work after the two days public holidays declared by the Federal Government to celebrate Christmas.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, who visited the Federal Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday reports that activities were low with few workers seen going in and out of the complex.

Most of the major roads linking the secretariat, which were usually busy during week days as well as the car park, were scanty.

Some of the civil servants blamed the low turnout of workers after the holidays on the delay in the payment of salaries by the Federal Government.

Simon Olajide, a civil servant, said government’s delay in the payment of salaries was one of the reasons for the low turnout of workers after the Christmas holidays.

“Most of the civil servants that are yet to resume work may have spent all they have for the celebration and may not have money to come to the office.

“My appeal is that government should always put the interest of its workers in mind, especially in times like this to encourage them to put in their best in return,” he said.

Hanatu Ibrahim, another civil servant attributed the low workers’ resumption to the fact that some of the workers were on annual leave.

She said experience in the past had shown that most of the workers preferred taking their leave during festive periods like this to stay with their families.

“As you can see, the secretariat is scanty and the reason is that most of the workers are on annual leave and may have travelled to their various communities for Christmas celebration.

“It is normal and expected that activities here will be low considering the fact that people are always travelling during seasons like this,” she said.

Ibrahim expressed optimism that activities at the secretariat would pick up after the New Year celebration.

- NAN

Tags nigeria christmas
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Fire disaster averted at petrol station

29 December 2016, 21:02
Beware fake job ads. (Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)

Beware fake job ads. (Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.