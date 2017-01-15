Hello 

'Sacked FRC boss vowed to force Pastor Adeboye to step down'

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Cleared Boko Haram suspects reunite with families

15 January 2017, 20:12

Most Read

Related Stories

Damaturu - Four persons including 74-year-old Sale Usman, suspected of involving themselves in Boko Haram activities, were on Sunday released by the Nigerian Army and reunited with their families in Yobe, amidst tears.

The Yobe State Government took delivery of Saleh Usman, 74, Mohammed Ibrahim,61, Ibrahim Bulama,25, and Haruna Musa,18.

The 7 Division of the Nigeria Army in Maiduguri released the suspects to the Yobe State Government through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Alhaji Musa Jidawa, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, handed over the former suspects to their families.

He said, “They were cleared by the army and handed over to the Yobe State Government.

“SEMA in conjunction with the Nigeria Red Cross handed over the released persons to their families.

“SEMA will, however, take one of the released persons to a psychiatric hospital due to indications of psychological trauma he suffered from,” Jidawa said.

The released persons were each presented with a bag of rice, millet, vegetable oil, sugar, salt and N10,000 to facilitate their rehabilitation.

Also read: Troops rescue 58 people in 2 days

The released persons expressed appreciation to the army for setting them free after establishing their innocence.

“We are particularly appreciative of Yobe State Government for sending SEMA to pick us at Maiduguri.

“We were the only people among those released whose government had shown concern about their plights.

“We are very grateful to the Nigerian Army, the Yobe State Government and all those who stood by our families throughout this trying period,” Saleh said.

Hauwa Ibrahim, daughter of Mohammed Ibrahim, said “This is a new dawn for the family; our father has been cleared and released.

“The assistance and sense of belonging provided by the Yobe State Government through SEMA have given the affected families a true sense of belonging” she said. 

- NAN

- NAN

Tags nigeria security boko haram national
