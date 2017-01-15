Cleared Boko Haram suspects reunite with families

Damaturu - Four persons including 74-year-old Sale Usman,
suspected of involving themselves in Boko Haram activities, were on Sunday
released by the Nigerian Army and reunited with their families in Yobe, amidst
tears.
The Yobe State Government took delivery of Saleh Usman, 74,
Mohammed Ibrahim,61, Ibrahim Bulama,25, and Haruna Musa,18.
The 7 Division of the Nigeria Army in Maiduguri released the
suspects to the Yobe State Government through the State Emergency Management
Agency (SEMA).
Alhaji Musa Jidawa, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, handed
over the former suspects to their families.
He said, “They were cleared by the army and handed over to
the Yobe State Government.
“SEMA in conjunction with the Nigeria Red Cross handed over
the released persons to their families.
“SEMA will, however, take one of the released persons to a
psychiatric hospital due to indications of psychological trauma he suffered
from,” Jidawa said.
The released persons were each presented with a bag of rice,
millet, vegetable oil, sugar, salt and N10,000 to facilitate their
rehabilitation.
The released persons expressed appreciation to the army for
setting them free after establishing their innocence.
“We are particularly appreciative of Yobe State Government
for sending SEMA to pick us at Maiduguri.
“We were the only people among those released whose
government had shown concern about their plights.
“We are very grateful to the Nigerian Army, the Yobe State
Government and all those who stood by our families throughout this trying
period,” Saleh said.
Hauwa Ibrahim, daughter of Mohammed Ibrahim, said “This is a
new dawn for the family; our father has been cleared and released.
“The assistance and sense of belonging provided by the Yobe
State Government through SEMA have given the affected families a true sense of
belonging” she said.
- NAN