Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

Conflicting reports around IGP Idris' visit to Buhari in London

Abuja - The Nigeria Police has refuted media reports Inspector General Ibrahim Idris has led “a high powered delegation” to visit President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on vacation in the United Kingdom.





Don Awunah, Force Public Relations Officer, said Idris instead embarked on an official visit to the United Kingdom to explore counter-insurgency partnerships.



The visit of the IGP while the President is on vacation is “merely coincidental.”

“The media is once again enjoined to always cross check their facts rather than hide under the convenient guise of ‘unconfirmed sources’ to peddle mischief and mislead the public,” Awunah said.

He said the Police Force would continue partnering the media in the attainment of national security goals.

Meanwhile, it emerged Idris is in the capital London at the invitation of SO15, the London Metropolitan Police Service.

The SO15 is part of the Metropolitan Police Service Counter Terrorism Command working for the protection of London and the United Kingdom, against threats of terrorism.

The visit was part of the gains of the international donor platform established by the IGP on assumption of office in June 2016, Awunah said.

Idris assumed the position with a commitment to empower police personnel in modern techniques of fighting organised crimes.

