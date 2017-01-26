Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Osinbajo resignation rumour: Saraki denies being asked to take over

Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

Conflicting reports around IGP Idris' visit to Buhari in London

26 January 2017, 15:50

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The Nigeria Police has refuted media reports Inspector General Ibrahim Idris has led “a high powered delegation” to visit President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on vacation in the United Kingdom.


Don Awunah, Force Public Relations Officer, said Idris instead embarked on an official visit to the United Kingdom to explore counter-insurgency partnerships.

 

The visit of the IGP while the President is on vacation is “merely coincidental.”

 “The media is once again enjoined to always cross check their facts rather than hide under the convenient guise of ‘unconfirmed sources’ to peddle mischief and mislead the public,” Awunah said. 

Also read: IGP Idris, others visit Buhari in London

 He said the Police Force would continue partnering the media in the attainment of national security goals.

 Meanwhile, it emerged Idris is in the capital London at the invitation of SO15, the London Metropolitan Police Service.

 The SO15 is part of the Metropolitan Police Service Counter Terrorism Command working for the protection of London and the United Kingdom, against threats of terrorism.

 The visit was part of the gains of the international donor platform established by the IGP on assumption of office in June 2016, Awunah said.

 Idris assumed the position with a commitment to empower police personnel in modern techniques of fighting organised crimes. 

- CAJ News

Tags muhammadu buhari ibrahim idris london
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Doctors end 7-day warning strike, give 21 days ultimatum

26 January 2017, 15:50

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.