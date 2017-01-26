Conflicting reports around IGP Idris' visit to Buhari in London

Abuja - The Nigeria Police has refuted media reports Inspector General Ibrahim Idris has led “a high powered delegation” to visit President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on vacation in the United Kingdom.
Don Awunah, Force Public Relations Officer, said Idris
instead embarked on an official visit to the United Kingdom to explore
counter-insurgency partnerships.
The visit of the IGP while the President is on vacation
is “merely coincidental.”
“The media is once again enjoined to always cross check
their facts rather than hide under the convenient guise of ‘unconfirmed
sources’ to peddle mischief and mislead the public,” Awunah said.
Also read: IGP Idris, others visit Buhari in London
He said the Police Force would continue partnering the
media in the attainment of national security goals.
Meanwhile, it emerged Idris is in the capital London at
the invitation of SO15, the London Metropolitan Police Service.
The SO15 is part of the Metropolitan Police Service
Counter Terrorism Command working for the protection of London and the United
Kingdom, against threats of terrorism.
The visit was part of the gains of the international
donor platform established by the IGP on assumption of office in June 2016,
Awunah said.
Idris assumed the position with a commitment to
empower police personnel in modern techniques of fighting organised crimes.
- CAJ News