Obasanjo blasts Ibos, says they are suffering from spirit of individualism

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged people of the South East zone to shy away from the spirit of individualism.

Court orders suspension of Patience Jonathan's accounts in several banks

24 December 2016, 07:54

Lagos- A Federal High Court has ordered the immediate suspension/freezing of all accounts belonging to former First Lady, Patience Jonathan.

The money domiciled in the accounts are believed to be gotten from crime proceeds.

The accounts, opened in the names of companies and an individual, had a cumulative balance of N7,418,829,290.94 (N7.4bn) and $429,381.87, reports Punch

The court presided over by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun made the freezing order following an application for an interim injunction to that effect by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

A court order was gotten to support an affidavit and Ex-parte originating summons sworn to by Abdulahi Tukur, an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and filed before the court by EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo.

In granting the order, Justice Olatoregun, however, ordered the EFCC to sign an undertaking that it would indemnify the defendants it it turned out that the freezing order ought not to have been made.

Also affected by the order are five companies which are Finchley Top Homes Limited, Aribawa Aruera, Magel Resort Limited, AM -PM Global Network Limited Pansy Oil and Gas Limited, reports Vanguard.

Affected by the order is Patience’ account with Skye Bank with a balance of f $5,316.66.

Finchley Top Homes Limited is alleged to have fraudulently open account number 1102001996 domiciled with Ecobank Plc and has a current balance of N226,376,700.23 and a fixed deposit with a balance of N1,099,511,484.88.

Aribawa Aruera Reachout Foundation opened account number 1222014221 with Ecobank and has a closing balance of N479,893,431.01, while Magel Resort Limited accounts (4011019546/5250059782) with Fidelity Bank has a subsisting balance of N1,000,494,000.

- News 24

Wike denies sponsoring protest against FG

24 December 2016, 05:53
Nigerian first lady Patience Jonathan. (AFP, File)

