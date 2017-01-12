Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Court suspends Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial

Abuja - The Federal High Court presided by Justice Binta Nyako on Thursday suspended the secret trial of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu and co-defendants till further notice, reports Daily Post

The suspension follows a prima facie suit filed by the defendants against the Nigerian government challenging the veracity of the charges leveled against them.

Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel of the defendants after his introduction, told the court that the accusations leveled on his clients lacks merit and basic proof.

Also read: Journalists barred from covering Nnamdi Kanu's secret trial

He contended that the defendants started their agitations before Muhammadu Buhari emerged as President; hence do not pose any threat to the Federal Government. After listening to his argument, Nyako suspended the trial till further notice.



News 24 recalls that Kanu alongside Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi, are currently facing trial for charges bordering on treasonable felony.

- News 24