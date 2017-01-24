A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Court upholds bail to Dasuki, adjourns trial

Abuja - Abuja High Court has upheld bail granted to former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, on the alleged theft of funds to buy weapons for the military.



The trial has been adjourned to February.



Dasuki is the chief suspect in the charges of theft to the tune of US2 billion the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has preferred against the defendants.



Others are former Finance Minister of State, Bashir Yuguda; a former Director of Finance and Administration in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Shuaibu Salisu; Dalhatu Investment; Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa and former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa.



They have been re-arraigned before Justice Baba Yusuf, in a case that was last year transferred from Justice Peter Affen.



It remains to be seen if the government will comply with the issuance of bail.



Government has previously defied court orders, including the Economic Community of West African States Court, to release Dasuki.



The trial continues on February 24.



- CAJ News