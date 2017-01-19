Critics blames Buhari for Gambia political deadlock

Abuja - A public affairs analyst said President
Muhammadu Buhari was indirectly involved in the political stalemate in Gambia.
Jude Ndukwe, a critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and his
government, blamed the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for
appointing him as a mediator in the crisis.
ECOWAS is battling to resolve the crisis in Gambia,
emanating from the refusal of Yahya Jammeh to hand power to Adama Barrow following
his defeat in the December polls.
“The appointment of Buhari as leader of ECOWAS delegation to
The Gambia is a monumental error,” said the outspoken Ndukwe.
“How can a man with no democratic credentials lead a mission
of democracy?” he asked rhetorically.
He said it was ironic Buhari’s government had previously
defied ECOWAS.
“Not even the orders of the same ECOWAS court on Sambo
Dasuki has been obeyed by Buhari months after they were given, yet, it is the
same man ECOWAS gave the enviable responsibility to convince Jammeh about the
need to leave the stage a democrat!
“Buhari should not have been on that delegation not to talk
of leading it,” said Ndukwe.
He suggested the ECOWAS delegation be composed of former
President Goodluck Jonathan, Ghana’s John Mahama, Kofi Annan, Emeka Anyaoku.
“For now, let the delegation be reshuffled and let The
Gambia run the full course of its own constitutional provisions. That way we do
not attempt to right a wrong with another wrong.”
Ndukwe meanwhile accused ECOWAS of interfering in an
internal matter of a sovereign nation.
He said Jammeh’s decision to challenge the outcome of the
election was within his rights.
“By this, the man who is said to have ruled his country with
an iron fist, is still within his constitutional rights to test the validity of
the election result in the law court.”
- CAJ News