Critics blames Buhari for Gambia political deadlock

Abuja - A public affairs analyst said President Muhammadu Buhari was indirectly involved in the political stalemate in Gambia.

Jude Ndukwe, a critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and his government, blamed the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for appointing him as a mediator in the crisis.

ECOWAS is battling to resolve the crisis in Gambia, emanating from the refusal of Yahya Jammeh to hand power to Adama Barrow following his defeat in the December polls.

“The appointment of Buhari as leader of ECOWAS delegation to The Gambia is a monumental error,” said the outspoken Ndukwe.

“How can a man with no democratic credentials lead a mission of democracy?” he asked rhetorically.

He said it was ironic Buhari’s government had previously defied ECOWAS.

“Not even the orders of the same ECOWAS court on Sambo Dasuki has been obeyed by Buhari months after they were given, yet, it is the same man ECOWAS gave the enviable responsibility to convince Jammeh about the need to leave the stage a democrat!

“Buhari should not have been on that delegation not to talk of leading it,” said Ndukwe.

He suggested the ECOWAS delegation be composed of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ghana’s John Mahama, Kofi Annan, Emeka Anyaoku.

“For now, let the delegation be reshuffled and let The Gambia run the full course of its own constitutional provisions. That way we do not attempt to right a wrong with another wrong.”

Ndukwe meanwhile accused ECOWAS of interfering in an internal matter of a sovereign nation.

He said Jammeh’s decision to challenge the outcome of the election was within his rights.

“By this, the man who is said to have ruled his country with an iron fist, is still within his constitutional rights to test the validity of the election result in the law court.”

- CAJ News