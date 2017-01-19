Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

FG says it is 'seriously negotiating' release of remaining Chibok girls

The Federal Government has said it is working on negotiations on how to rescue the remaining 195 Chibok girls still in custody of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Critics blames Buhari for Gambia political deadlock

19 January 2017, 06:33

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - A public affairs analyst said President Muhammadu Buhari was indirectly involved in the political stalemate in Gambia.

Jude Ndukwe, a critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and his government, blamed the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for appointing him as a mediator in the crisis.

ECOWAS is battling to resolve the crisis in Gambia, emanating from the refusal of Yahya Jammeh to hand power to Adama Barrow following his defeat in the December polls.

“The appointment of Buhari as leader of ECOWAS delegation to The Gambia is a monumental error,” said the outspoken Ndukwe.

“How can a man with no democratic credentials lead a mission of democracy?” he asked rhetorically.

He said it was ironic Buhari’s government had previously defied ECOWAS.

Also read: WATCH: Mbaka blasts Buhari, says Nigerians will vote him out 

“Not even the orders of the same ECOWAS court on Sambo Dasuki has been obeyed by Buhari months after they were given, yet, it is the same man ECOWAS gave the enviable responsibility to convince Jammeh about the need to leave the stage a democrat!

“Buhari should not have been on that delegation not to talk of leading it,” said Ndukwe.

He suggested the ECOWAS delegation be composed of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ghana’s John Mahama, Kofi Annan, Emeka Anyaoku.

“For now, let the delegation be reshuffled and let The Gambia run the full course of its own constitutional provisions. That way we do not attempt to right a wrong with another wrong.”

Ndukwe meanwhile accused ECOWAS of interfering in an internal matter of a sovereign nation.

He said Jammeh’s decision to challenge the outcome of the election was within his rights.

“By this, the man who is said to have ruled his country with an iron fist, is still within his constitutional rights to test the validity of the election result in the law court.” 

 

 

 

 

- CAJ News

Tags muhammadu buhari abuja critics politics
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Buhari mistakenly became the president of Nigeria says Fayose

19 January 2017, 09:01
File: AFP

File: AFP

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.