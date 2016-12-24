Customers keep vigil in banks over ATM

Benin - Barely 24 hours to Christmas, residents of Benin City
are keeping vigil in the banks to use Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).
Few of the ATMs in some banks visited in Benin on Saturday
were dispensing cash.
Many of the residents told NAN that they had been in some of
the banks as early as 5a.m.to avoid the crowd that would arrive in the bank
premises later.
They also raised concern about their suffering in getting
access to the machines which they alleged were not even fed with enough cash
for the day.
For instance, Mr John Ebidah, said people had been exposed
to risk all in attempts to withdraw money via ATMs.
He called for the relevant authorities to urgently look into
the matter, especially bank managers in Benin.
Another resident, Mr Osato Owie, alleged that the banks
deliberately refused to put enough money in the machines.
“I don’t understand how one, with his money in the bank, can
find it extremely difficult to make use of ATMs.
Similarly, Mrs Nkechi Goddy-Asekomhe, said after several
attempt at making use of the ATM, she met with one official of a particular
bank.
“He told me that it was because of the cash challenges that
made the bank to load few ATMs,’’ she quoted the official.
- NAN
