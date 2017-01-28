Hello 

Governor Wike accused of chasing investors from Rivers

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Defence headquarters exposes female suicide bombers' new tactics

28 January 2017, 09:29

Abuja - The Defence Headquarters says female suicide bombers in the North East are now evading detection from security operatives by carrying babies on their back, that ordinarily passes them for innocent nursing mothers.

The Acting Director Defence information, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, said in a statement in Abuja on Friday that the attention of the DHQ had been drawn to the new tactic.

Abubakar said the method was being adopted by female suicide bombers in the North East.

According to him, the two recent suicide bomb attacks in Madagali, Adamawa State are instructive in this regard.

“The DHQ wishes to seize this opportunity to appeal to members of the public to be patient and cooperate with the military and other security agencies while carrying out thorough security search and checks as the essence is to nip in the bud the murderous intention of the Boko Haram suicide bombers.

“The DHQ wishes to state further that the usual traffic “go-slow” at military and security check points as a result of rigorous security checks are not meant to cause public discomfort or a deliberate action to induce traffic disruptions on our roads, but an effort put in place towards protecting the lives and properties of our innocent citizens.

“Members of the public are, therefore, urged to always volunteer useful information to the military and other security agencies that would assist in exposing Boko Haram and their evil machinations in our society and to make our communities safe and secure for all to live,” he said.

- News 24

Probe against ex-Nigeria ministers welcomed

27 January 2017, 19:46
People gather around burnt cars near St Theresa Catholic Church after a bomb blast in the Madala Zuba district of Nigeria's capital Abuja in December 2011. Another car bomber has killed 15 people in northern Nigeria. (AFP)

