Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Dismissed policeman arrested for Rivers bank robbery

05 January 2017, 20:17

Abuja – Police have arrested five men, including a senior bank staff and a dismissed policeman, over the foiled armed robbery at Access Bank in Port Harcourt.

An assortment of weapons and tools has been recovered.

The suspects have been named as Samuel Ndudiri (aged 28, staff of the bank), Promise Ukwuoma (age not disclosed, ex- policeman), Samuel Nwala (28), Lucky Ukwuoma (26) and Kaale Taagabah (27).

It is alleged some suspects, and others still at large, recently stormed the bank relying on information and active involvement of the employee of the bank.

The suspects allegedly broke the fortified security doors and barriers and took over the banking hall.

However, they were allegedly pulling down the vault of the Bank and other strong rooms in the bank with use of gas cylinder welding machine and iron cutters when police pounced.

Also read: One killed, six arrested in Calabar bank robbery

Nwala, Ukwuoma and Taagabah were allegedly caught on the act.

Interrogations led to the arrest of the others.

Force spokesperson, Don Awaunah, said efforts were intensified to arrest other suspects at large.

“The case will be charged to court on completion of investigation,” he said in Abuja.

– CAJ News

- CAJ News

Tags rivers state bank robbery national
God told me not to serve in Buhari's government says Tunde Bakare

05 January 2017, 20:17

&nbps;

