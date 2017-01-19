Hello 

FG says it is 'seriously negotiating' release of remaining Chibok girls

The Federal Government has said it is working on negotiations on how to rescue the remaining 195 Chibok girls still in custody of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Doctors begin nationwide strike

19 January 2017, 10:26

Abuja - The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has declared a 7- day warning strike starting from Wednesday January 18,  through Midnight of Tuesday ,January 24, 2017.

The doctors cited  Federal Government negligence and failure to meet the lingering demands of its members as the reasons for their action.

Rising from the National Executive Council ( NEC) meeting held at the National Trauma Centre, National Hospital Abuja on Wednesday, the association laid the blame on the federal government’s insensitivity and arrogance towards it demands.

The association said that all members across 52 federal and state tertiary healthcare centres would join the warning strike, Heath Pilot reports.

The association directed its members across public hospitals in the country to suspend services from Wednesday, directing that hospitals are to remain shut till next week Tuesday to pressurise government to meet its demands.

Some of the association's demands include:

  • Timeline for the revamping of THI’s facilities and equipments
  • Immediate release and implementation of the white paper on residency programme without any ill intended alteration of the recommendations of the committee, by FMOH.
  • Payment of December 2015 salary to doctors in FMC Owerri who were not on strike but locked out by FMOH.
  • Rescind selective application of no work no pay rule and work without pay punishment to only resident doctors and for equity, justice and fairness, pay affected centres before 31st December 2016 or close of fiscal year as government paid JOHESU currently on strike in FMC Owerri, NOH Enugu, lecturers who recently embarked on strike, nurses while on nationwide strike and centre based strike in UDUTH Sokoto etc. The centres affected include, FMC Umuahia, ESUTH Enugu, UPTH Portharcourt, UBTH Benin,FNPH Uselu, FNPH Aro, FMC Owo, LAUTECH Osogbo, LUTH Idi araba, FMC Lokoja, FMC Bida, UITH Ilorin, JUTH Jos, ABUTH Zaria and FMC Birnin Kebbi.
  • Pay with immediate effect all outstanding salary arrears, percentages or shortfalls to centres especially FMC Yenogoa since April and UCH Ibadan, ABSUTH Aba, IMSUTH Owerri, NOH Enugu, LAUTECH Osogbo, LTH Ogbomoso and DELSUTH Oghara.

- News 24

