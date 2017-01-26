Hello 

Osinbajo resignation rumour: Saraki denies being asked to take over

Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

Doctors end 7-day warning strike, give 21 days ultimatum

26 January 2017, 15:50

Abuja - The National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, on Wednesday ended it seven days nationwide warning strike and gave the Federal Government another 21 days ultimatum to meet its demands.

John Onyebueze, president of the association, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Abuja.

The resident doctors had on January18 embarked on seven days warning strike for the government to meet their demands.

According to Onyebueze, the demands border on welfare, revamping decay infrastructure and equipment in the government-owned health institutions, provide quality and affordable healthcare to the populace.

Others include immediate implementation of the National Health Act, 2014, release of the template and implementation of white paper on residency training programme.

“At the moment, we are still where we are, none of our demands have been met by the government, but the last time we met with the government officials they made some promises.

“So, we are giving the Federal Government another 21 days ultimatum now to see those promises translating into action.

“They cannot just tell us that they have set up machinery to implement the National Health Act, 2014 without actions.
 

“Between now and the 21days we have given, if we do not see the committee working or implementing the National Health Act, that means it is a mere promise.

“On the other issues regarding welfare, the government also made some promises which of course they have been making since 2013.

“What we are waiting for is for those promises to translate into action,’’ Onyebueze said.

It added that in addition, given the scale of anticipated need, donors and implementing partners should allocate available financial and human resources to those areas where the most severe food insecurity is likely.

The report comes two months after the presidency warned Nigerians of a likelihood of famine of the excess export of Nigerian grains is not checked.

”Huge demand for our grains in the global market is creating an excellent environment for the mindless export of Nigerian food across our borders and unless this is curtailed, Nigerian markets will be bereft of grains by January next year,” presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu‎ said in November.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture advised the president to call the attention of all Nigerians to the issue which, if not addressed promptly, could lead to a shortage of grains in the country.

- NAN

Tags nigeria
Oil subsidy update: Court jails Ontario Oil MD 10 years

26 January 2017, 13:17

