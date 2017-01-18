Doctors slam army’s killings of refugees in Borno

Borno - Medecins Sans Frontières (MSF)/Doctors Without Borders has condemned the deadly aerial bombing of a refugee camp in Ranny the Nigerian Army.

More than 50 people were killed and 120 wounded on Tuesday when the troops bombed the camp in Borno State, reportedly mistaking it for a Boko Haram base.



Two humanitarian workers from the International Committee on Red Cross and MSF were wounded in the incident. Two soldiers sustained injuries.



“This large-scale attack on vulnerable people who have already fled from extreme violence is shocking and unacceptable,” said Dr Jean-Clément Cabrol, MSF Director of Operations.



“The safety of civilians must be respected. We are urgently calling on all parties to ensure the facilitation of medical evacuations by air or road for survivors who are in need of emergency care.”



Cabrol said MSF medical teams are currently providing first aid to 120 wounded patients in its facility in Rann.

Also read:Nigerian fighter jet misfires, kills more than 100 civilians

The organisation’s medical and surgical teams in the region are preparing to treat evacuated patients.



Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor, described the incident as disturbing.



“The death of innocent persons in the course of operation is rather disturbing to the military authority and the institution,” he said.



- CAJ News